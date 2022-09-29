Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.6525

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of November to $0.6525. This takes the annual payment to 6.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Verizon Communications' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last dividend, Verizon Communications is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 108% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 9.5%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NYSE:VZ Historic Dividend September 29th 2022

Verizon Communications Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.61. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.7% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings has been rising at 4.9% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 4.9% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Verizon Communications will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Verizon Communications is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Verizon Communications that you should be aware of before investing. Is Verizon Communications not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

