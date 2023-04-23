Verizon Communications (LON:0Q1S) Price Target Increased by 5.25% to 45.29

The average one-year price target for Verizon Communications (LON:0Q1S) has been revised to 45.29 / share. This is an increase of 5.25% from the prior estimate of 43.03 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.31 to a high of 67.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.42% from the latest reported closing price of 37.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4057 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verizon Communications. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0Q1S is 0.49%, a decrease of 15.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 2,898,269K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121,295K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119,005K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1S by 2.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97,088K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,203K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1S by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 85,877K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,687K shares, representing an increase of 14.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1S by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 79,683K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,120K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1S by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 62,054K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,960K shares, representing a decrease of 14.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0Q1S by 13.52% over the last quarter.

See all Verizon Communications regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.