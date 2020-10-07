Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 08, 2020

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 08, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.627 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.95% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $59.46, the dividend yield is 4.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VZ was $59.46, representing a -4.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.22 and a 21.74% increase over the 52 week low of $48.84.

VZ is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. (T) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). VZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.61. Zacks Investment Research reports VZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -.65%, compared to an industry average of -4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VZ as a top-10 holding:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

iShares Trust (IYZ)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is HUSV with an increase of 15.82% over the last 100 days. HDV has the highest percent weighting of VZ at 6.47%.

