Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.07% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $54.51, the dividend yield is 4.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VZ was $54.51, representing a -12.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.95 and a 1.26% increase over the 52 week low of $53.83.

VZ is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. (T) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). VZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.83. Zacks Investment Research reports VZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.34%, compared to an industry average of -9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the vz Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to VZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VZ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYZ with an decrease of -2.16% over the last 100 days. FDL has the highest percent weighting of VZ at 7.13%.

