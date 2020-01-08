Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.615 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.99% increase over prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of VZ was $59.6, representing a -4.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.22 and a 14% increase over the 52 week low of $52.28.
VZ is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. (T) and China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL). VZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.89. Zacks Investment Research reports VZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.51%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to VZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have VZ as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
- WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
- WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)
- Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)
- iShares Trust (IYZ).
The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRW with an increase of 13.77% over the last 100 days. HDV has the highest percent weighting of VZ at 6.56%.
