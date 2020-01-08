Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.615 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 03, 2020. Shareholders who purchased VZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.99% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of VZ was $59.6, representing a -4.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.22 and a 14% increase over the 52 week low of $52.28.

VZ is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. (T) and China Mobile (Hong Kong) Ltd. (CHL). VZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.89. Zacks Investment Research reports VZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.51%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VZ as a top-10 holding:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

iShares Trust (IYZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DGRW with an increase of 13.77% over the last 100 days. HDV has the highest percent weighting of VZ at 6.56%.

