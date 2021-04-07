Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 08, 2021

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.627 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.11, the dividend yield is 4.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VZ was $59.11, representing a -4.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.95 and a 11.84% increase over the 52 week low of $52.85.

VZ is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as AT&T Inc. (T) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS). VZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29. Zacks Investment Research reports VZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.36%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VZ as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFVA)

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

iShares Trust (IYZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFVA with an increase of 36.52% over the last 100 days. FDL has the highest percent weighting of VZ at 8.82%.

