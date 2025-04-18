Verizon Communications Inc. to Report First-Quarter 2025 Earnings on April 22

Verizon will announce its first-quarter 2025 earnings on April 22, with materials available online.

Verizon Communications Inc. will announce its first-quarter 2025 earnings on April 22, with a webcast set to start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Prior to the call, detailed materials will be accessible on its Investor Relations website at 7:00 a.m. ET, including the earnings news release, a transcript of management's comments, and financial tables. Verizon, which generated $134.8 billion in revenue in 2024, continues to focus on delivering mobility, network connectivity, and security to its customers globally. Further information regarding the company is available on its website and through its media center.

Potential Positives

Verizon will report first-quarter 2025 earnings on April 22, highlighting its commitment to transparency and regular communication with investors.

The earnings materials will include detailed information, management commentary, and financial tables, showcasing the company's thorough reporting practices.

Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024, indicating strong financial performance and market presence.

The company emphasizes its focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, positioning itself as a leader in mobility and network connectivity.

Potential Negatives

Indication of scheduled earnings report could suggest a potential anticipation of disappointing results, as companies often time their announcements to manage investor expectations.

Lack of specific positive forecasts or strategic insights for future quarters might raise concerns about the company's growth trajectory and operational challenges.

Reiteration of historical revenue figures without mentioning growth metrics or future projections could imply stagnation or lack of progress in a competitive market.

FAQ

When will Verizon report its first-quarter 2025 earnings?

Verizon will report its first-quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

What time is the Verizon earnings webcast?

The earnings webcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find Verizon's first-quarter 2025 earnings materials?

The earnings materials will be available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website at 7:00 a.m. ET on April 22.

What information will be included in the earnings release?

The release will include detailed results, a recording of management’s commentary, and financial tables.

How did Verizon perform in 2024?

Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024, demonstrating strong performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will report first-quarter 2025 earnings on Tuesday, April 22.





The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. First-quarter 2025 materials will be available at 7:00 a.m. ET on Verizon’s Investor Relations website,





https://www.verizon.com/about/investors





. These materials will include:







Detailed information on Verizon's first quarter results, including a recording and transcript of management’s commentary;



Verizon's earnings news release; and



Financial tables.











Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit





verizon.com





or find a retail location at





verizon.com/stores.









VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at



verizon.com/news



. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit



www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/



.







Media contact:







Adi Wineland





aditya.wineland@verizon.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.