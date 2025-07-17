Verizon Communications Inc. to Release Second-Quarter 2025 Earnings on July 21

Verizon will release its Q2 2025 earnings on July 21, 2025, with results available online at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Verizon Communications Inc. will announce its second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 21, 2025, with a webcast presentation starting at 8:30 a.m. ET. Earnings materials will be accessible on the company's Investor Relations website at 7:00 a.m. ET, including detailed results, an earnings news release, and financial tables. Headquartered in New York City, Verizon is a leader in connectivity and services, generating $134.8 billion in revenue in 2024. The company continues to innovate to meet the needs of its customers. Additional media resources can be found on Verizon's online media center.

Potential Positives

Verizon Communications Inc. will report its second-quarter 2025 earnings, indicating its ongoing commitment to transparency and stakeholder communication.

The earnings presentation will include detailed information and leave room for investors and analysts to assess the company's financial performance.

Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024, showcasing strong financial performance and market presence.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Verizon announce its second-quarter 2025 earnings?

Verizon will report its second-quarter 2025 earnings on Monday, July 21, 2025.

What time is the Verizon earnings webcast scheduled?

The earnings webcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I find Verizon's second-quarter 2025 materials?

The earnings materials will be available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website at 7:00 a.m. ET.

What type of information will be included in the earnings report?

The report will include detailed information on results, a news release, and financial tables.

How did Verizon perform in 2024?

Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

