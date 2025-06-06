Verizon Communications Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 67.75 Cents per Share, Maintains Financial Strategy Amid Economic Uncertainty

Verizon declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per share, maintaining its strategic focus on customer service and innovation.

Verizon Communications Inc. has announced a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per share, consistent with the previous quarter, payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders on record by July 10, 2025. The company emphasizes its strategic focus on customer segments and service integration to enhance personalization, while maintaining its financial strength to support dividend payments even in uncertain economic conditions. Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg highlighted Verizon's leadership in mobility and broadband services, as well as commitment to innovation and network enhancement for current and future customer needs. In 2024, Verizon paid over $11.2 billion in cash dividends and generated revenues of $134.8 billion, positioning itself as a key player in the communications industry.

Potential Positives

Verizon declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per share, indicating financial stability and the ability to maintain shareholder returns.

The company reported over $11.2 billion in cash dividend payments in 2024, highlighting its strong cash flow and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Verizon's focus on targeted customer segments and service integration demonstrates a strategic approach to enhancing customer experience and potentially increasing market share.

The company generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024, reflecting its significant scale and business success within the telecommunications industry.

Potential Negatives

The decision to keep the quarterly dividend unchanged may indicate a lack of growth or confidence in financial performance, which could raise concerns among investors.



The press release does not provide specific details on how Verizon plans to invest in its business or drive innovation, potentially creating uncertainty about future growth strategies.



Despite significant cash dividend payments in 2024, Verizon's overall financial outlook and strategic plans in response to market conditions remain vague, which may worry shareholders about sustainability in the long term.

FAQ

What is Verizon's quarterly dividend for June 2025?

Verizon declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

When will Verizon's dividend be paid?

The quarterly dividend will be payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 10, 2025.

How does Verizon maintain its dividend payments?

Verizon maintains its dividend payments by focusing on strategic financial goals and investing in its business for growth.

What were Verizon's cash dividend payments in 2024?

In 2024, Verizon made more than $11.2 billion in cash dividend payments to its shareholders.

Where can I find more information about Verizon?

For more information about Verizon, visit their website at verizon.com or check their online media center at verizon.com/news.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.

on 04/11. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $50,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/01, 01/15.

on 04/01, 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,175 shares for an estimated $4,461,186 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,501 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,572 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on August 1, 2025 to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2025.





Verizon continues to take a strategic and disciplined approach to achieving its financial goals by focusing on targeted customer segments and integrating its services to deliver greater personalization. Building on its financial strength, Verizon continues to invest in its business and drive innovation to better serve its customers.





“As the nation’s leader in mobility and broadband for consumers and businesses, we create great experiences for a broad and high-quality base of customers,” said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “This allows us to continue paying our dividend even in uncertain economic environments, while investing in our business to extend our network leadership, enhance America’s communications infrastructure and meet the present and future needs of all our customers.”





Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made more than $11.2 billion in cash dividend payments in 2024.





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.





