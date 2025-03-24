Verizon Communications Inc. Announces Redemption of 2.625% Notes Due 2026 on April 23, 2025

Verizon will redeem $984,778,000 of 2.625% Notes due 2026 on April 23, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Verizon Communications Inc. announced that it will redeem $984,778,000 of its 2.625% Notes due 2026 on April 23, 2025. The redemption price will be the greater of 100% of the principal or the present value of future payments discounted to the redemption date, plus accrued interest. The calculation of the redemption price will be made on the third business day before the redemption date. For any inquiries related to the redemption, investors should contact U.S. Bank Trust Company.

Potential Positives

Verizon is proactively managing its debt by redeeming a significant amount of notes, totaling approximately $984.8 million, which may improve its balance sheet and reduce interest expenses.



The redemption process indicates a strong cash flow position, allowing Verizon to execute strategic financial moves that could enhance investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What notes is Verizon redeeming on April 23, 2025?

Verizon is redeeming its 2.625% Notes due 2026 with a principal amount of $984,778,000.

What is the redemption price for the Verizon Notes?

The redemption price will be either 100% of the principal amount or the present value of scheduled payments, plus accrued interest.

How is the redemption price calculated?

The redemption price is calculated based on Treasury Rate plus 20 basis points, discounted to the redemption date.

Who should inquiries regarding the redemption be directed to?

Inquiries should be directed to U.S. Bank Trust Company's Corporate Trust Services at 1-800-934-6802.

Who is the media contact for this announcement?

The media contact for Verizon's announcement is Katie Magnotta, who can be reached at katie.magnotta@verizon.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

on 01/06. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$VZ Insider Trading Activity

$VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,675 shares for an estimated $2,654,457 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,243 institutional investors add shares of $VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,634 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/18/2024

Citigroup issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VZ forecast page.

$VZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $49.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $44.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $51.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $47.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $52.0 on 10/22/2024

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following notes on April 23, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”):











I.D. Number









Title of Security









Principal Amount









Outstanding











CUSIP: 92343V DD3





ISIN: US92343VDD38





Common Code: 146607594





2.625% Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”)





$984,778,000













The redemption price for the Notes will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), as the case may be, discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes) plus 20 basis points (the “Redemption Price”), plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the Notes on the third Business Day (as defined in the Notes) preceding the Redemption Date.





Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the paying agent: U.S. Bank Trust Company, Trust Company, National Association, Attn: Corporate Trust Services, 111 Fillmore Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55107, or via telephone at 1-800-934-6802.







Media contact:







Katie Magnotta





katie.magnotta@verizon.com





201-602-9235



