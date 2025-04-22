VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Earnings Results: $VZ Reports Quarterly Earnings

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS ($VZ) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported earnings of $1.19 per share, beating estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $33,485,000,000, missing estimates of $34,240,071,516 by $-755,071,516.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Insider Trading Activity

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 65,675 shares for an estimated $2,654,457 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,276 institutional investors add shares of VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 1,488 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Government Contracts

We have seen $4,914 of award payments to $VZ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

on 01/15. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

on 01/06. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

