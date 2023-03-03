Markets
Verizon Communications CFO Matt Ellis To Leave

March 03, 2023 — 08:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), a telecom firm, said on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer, Matt Ellis, is stepping down with effect from May 1, to pursue other interests. Ellis has been serving as CFO since November 2016.

Subsequently, the company has appointed Tony Skiadas, Senior Vice President and Controller of Verizon as CFO, until the company finds a suitable candidate for the role of finance chief.

"Skiadas has led multiple teams within the Finance organization over his lengthy career at Verizon and will ensure the Finance organization remains laser focused on continuing with cost reduction and efficiency efforts while the company conducts a search for a successor," the company said in a statement.

