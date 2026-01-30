Verizon Communications Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VZ

In trading on Friday, shares of Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.06, changing hands as high as $42.98 per share. Verizon Communications Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VZ's low point in its 52 week range is $38.39 per share, with $47.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.28. The VZ DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

