Verizon Combats Cybercrime With Advanced Security Solutions

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently added three new identity and access management solutions to its security portfolio – Verizon Machine State Integrity, Verizon Managed Detection and Response, and Verizon Identity. The move underlines the telecom giant’s commitment to identify and address various security incidents on a real-time basis, especially at a time when cybercrimes are a major concern in the United States.



Verizon Machine State Integrity is a blockchain-supported managed security service that captures precise operational data and continuously monitors routers, servers and IoT endpoints to accurately identify and analyze threat incidents. It has the capability to deliver real-time information from the cloud environment and leverages various data algorithms to provide a plethora of benefits. These include reduced security costs and streamlined audits with reduced time for threat identification. Customers can avail this solution from the second quarter of 2020.



Verizon Managed Detection and Response is a cloud-based solution that utilizes data from various sources to identify and flag security incidents, which can pose major threats to businesses and customers. Equipped with best-in-class capabilities of applying pattern and behavioral detection techniques from security operations and analytical platform, Securonix, it encompasses core remote threat-detection capabilities to deliver an end-to-end response support. Markedly, the benefits associated with this service are cost-effective security solutions, threat intelligence information and 24x7 detection and incident response from Verizon experts with flexible license options for various security programs.



Verizon Identity is a revolutionary identity management platform that leverages the power of blockchain technology. This avant-garde technology incorporates effective authentication and biometrics solutions and encrypts secured identity data across multiple online servers to offer advanced protection. Known as a user-transparent process, it helps customers to secure their digital and physical identity documents in a ‘digital identity safe’, which eliminates the use of passwords and user IDs. This, in turn, not only simplifies customer experience but deters the unauthorized access of hackers, thereby enhancing security.



With all these advancements, the tech behemoth has also upgraded its much-acclaimed Rapid Response Retainer security package. Equipped with proactive incident response capabilities, the platform is specifically designed to mitigate data theft and optimize remediation measures with on-demand resource and expertise from Verizon Threat Research Advisory Center. Per 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report, Verizon revealed that 29% of data breaches involved the usage of pilfered credentials. The solution provides benefits such as 24x7 hotline facility, investigative liaison and threat intelligence summaries that reduces the time and effort to recover from a major cyberattack.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon continues to deploy state-of-the-art technologies to solve complex business challenges and deliver increased capacity, lower latency and faster speed for customers. In the enterprise and wholesale business, the company is changing its revenue mix toward newer growth services like cloud, security and professional services. It intends to capitalize on the countless innovative technology solutions being developed in the IoT and telematics ecosystem across multiple industries.



Currently, it is seeking competitive edge in a saturated and price-sensitive market, which includes major players like AT&T Inc. T, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Sprint Corporation S. The telecom bellwether aims to retain its lead in promulgating next-gen 5G mobile networks nationwide by using virtualized machines, advanced levels of operational automation, flexibility and adaptability, which is likely to strengthen its market position and augment revenues.



