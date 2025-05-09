Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg to Speak at J.P. Morgan Global Technology Conference on May 14, 2025

Hans Vestberg will speak at the J.P. Morgan Conference on May 14, 2025; details available on Verizon's website.

Quiver AI Summary

Verizon's Chairman and CEO, Hans Vestberg, will speak at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 14, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET, with his remarks available via webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. The press release highlights Verizon's strong financial performance, noting that the company generated $134.0 billion in revenue in 2023 and is recognized as a leading provider of technology and communications services globally. Verizon offers a range of services including data, video, and voice, focusing on delivering mobility, reliable connectivity, and security to its customers. Additional media resources and news releases can be found on Verizon’s online media center.

Potential Positives

Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon, will be speaking at a prominent industry conference, highlighting the company's engagement with investors and stakeholders.

The webcast of the CEO's remarks provides transparency and accessibility for investors, emphasizing Verizon's commitment to communication.

Verizon generated significant revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023, showcasing the company's strong financial performance and market position.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Hans Vestberg speaking at the conference?

Hans Vestberg will speak at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 14 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch the conference webcast?

The conference webcast can be accessed on Verizon’s Investor Relations website at www.verizon.com/about/investors.

What were Verizon's revenues in 2023?

Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023.

What services does Verizon offer?

Verizon offers data, video, and voice services, along with solutions on its networks and platforms.

How can I access Verizon's news releases?

Verizon's news releases can be accessed at verizon.com/news and through an RSS feed subscription.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website,





www.verizon.com/about/investors





.





For details on Verizon's most recent financial results,





view the company's 1Q25 earnings results here





.





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.





VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at



verizon.com/news



. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit



www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/



.







Media contacts:







Adi Wineland









aditya.wineland@verizon.com











