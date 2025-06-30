Verizon Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Community Commitment

Verizon celebrates 25 years of innovation, community support, and expanding its reliable 5G network while embracing future technologies.

Verizon is celebrating its 25th anniversary, highlighting its journey as a leader in technology and innovation since its founding in 2000. CEO Hans Vestberg emphasized the company’s commitment to reliability and forward-thinking, mentioning the launch of the nation's most reliable 5G network and its history of technological advancements. Beyond technology, Verizon has a strong focus on community support, engaging in disaster response and digital empowerment initiatives like Verizon Innovative Learning, which has reached nearly 9 million students. The company is also investing in small businesses through its Small Business Digital Ready program and plans to spend $5 billion with small suppliers. Looking ahead, Verizon aims to enhance its fiber footprint with the acquisition of Frontier Communications and to utilize AI-powered solutions to improve customer experience.

Verizon celebrates its 25th anniversary, highlighting its legacy of innovation and technological leadership in the telecommunications industry.

The company has achieved the highest number of wireless retail connections and has developed the nation's most reliable 5G network, reinforcing its market leadership.

Verizon's commitment to community support includes initiatives that help close the digital divide, providing digital skills training to nearly 9 million students.

The pending acquisition of Frontier Communications is expected to significantly expand Verizon's fiber footprint, enhancing connectivity for millions of households.

The announcement of the Frontier Communications acquisition may raise concerns about integration challenges and potential disruptions to service, which could affect customer satisfaction and retention.

The focus on advanced AI solutions, while innovative, may lead to skepticism regarding Verizon's ability to deliver on promised enhancements, especially if previous initiatives were not fully successful.

The celebration of 25 years may highlight a lack of significant new initiatives or breakthroughs announced, potentially leading to perceived stagnation in innovation moving forward.

What is Verizon's mission for the next 25 years?

Verizon aims to build smarter networks, support communities, and equip the next generation with innovative connectivity solutions.

How has Verizon contributed to disaster response?

Verizon has a history of working in crises like 9/11 and natural disasters to keep families and first responders connected.

What is Verizon's Small Business Digital Ready program?

The program offers free online resources, networking, and coaching to support over 500,000 small businesses in their growth.

What advancements does Verizon have planned for its 5G network?

Verizon's pending acquisition of Frontier Communications aims to expand its fiber footprint and enhance 5G connectivity nationwide.

How is Verizon integrating AI into customer service?

Verizon is using AI for a “Customer Champion” team, live chat support, and enhancements in the My Verizon app for better user experience.

NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 25 years, Verizon has been leading with technology and innovation for our customers and helped shape the way Americans connect every day. What started as a bold vision in 2000 has grown into a company with the most wireless retail connections in the industry and a network of technological breakthroughs that empowers millions of people to live, work and play in new, connected ways. Today, Verizon is marking our 25th anniversary by celebrating our past and looking to the future: building smarter networks, supporting communities and equipping the next generation





"For 25 years, our purpose has been rooted in our name:



Veritas



, delivering the truth and reliability that our customers trust, and



Horizon



, always looking forward,” said Hans Vestberg, Chairman and CEO of Verizon. “This is why we've built the nation's most reliable 5G network. But it's the people behind it — our V Team — who give us our heart. As we celebrate our past, our focus is firmly on the future: extending our leadership with intelligent solutions to connect every home and business to the possibilities of tomorrow."







25 years of firsts







Verizon’s story is one of constant innovation. From pay phones to flip phones to smartphones, to rolling out 4G LTE nationwide, to being one of the first major carriers to launch fiber to the home with Fios, to pioneering the first 5G mobile network, Verizon has kept America and its customers at the forefront of technology. Along the way, our “Can you hear me now?” campaign has become a cultural touchstone, reminding consumers that reliability matters.







A commitment to communities







Verizon’s legacy is more than technology. In moments of crisis, like 9/11 and Hurricanes Katrina, Sandy and countless other natural disasters, Verizon teams work around the clock to keep families and first responders connected when they need it most. Our disaster resiliency work has since expanded to work with communities at risk of natural disasters year-round to empower them to be prepared for and able to recover from these disasters with greater confidence and connectivity



.







Building on Verizon’s support of communities, our commitment to closing the digital divide has brought digital skills training to nearly 9 million students through





Verizon Innovative Learning





. And, we know that staying connected isn’t just about access — it’s about supporting the well-being of the communities we serve by encouraging healthy relationships with technology. Through free resources that help parents guide their children’s tech use, and partnerships with digital wellness organizations, Verizon is working to ensure that everyone can navigate the digital world safely and confidently.







Investing in America’s small businesses







Verizon’s Small Business





Digital Ready





program offers a free online platform — designed in partnership with small business owners, for small business owners — featuring 50+ free courses such as AI automation, social media marketing, financial planning, as well as peer networking, community events and one-on-one coaching. To date, the program has supported more than 500,000 businesses.





In addition, Verizon is opening doors for small businesses with our new Small Business Supplier Accelerator program — a commitment to spend $5 billion with small business suppliers over the next five years to help small businesses grow and thrive by working with Verizon and other large corporations.







The Next 25: An AI-powered, customer-first future and expanding America’s most-reliable 5G network







As part of this vision, Verizon’s pending acquisition of Frontier Communications represents a landmark expansion of our fiber footprint, poised to bring premium fiber connectivity to millions of new households. For the enterprise, Verizon AI Connect puts us at the forefront of powering the emerging AI economy, combining our industry-leading intelligent network with our expansive data center assets to deliver AI workloads at scale.





At the same time, Verizon is redefining the customer experience with a suite of AI-powered enhancements. Key features include a “Customer Champion” team, where a dedicated expert leverages Google’s Gemini AI models to resolve complex issues from start to finish. This is complemented by new 24/7 live chat support and a redesigned My Verizon app that uses AI to provide proactive solutions.





This is the latest chapter in a 25-year story of innovation with Verizon setting a new standard of how to connect customers at home and on the go.





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit





verizon.com





or find a retail location at





verizon.com/stores.









