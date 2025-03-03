Verizon Business and Accenture Launch Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cybersecurity Solutions for Businesses

Verizon Business and Accenture partner to enhance cybersecurity services for businesses, addressing key security vulnerabilities and threats.

Verizon Business and Accenture have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing cybersecurity solutions for businesses of all sizes. This collaboration focuses on addressing key areas of risk such as identity and access management, managed extended detection and response, and cyber risk services. The partnership intends to help companies identify vulnerabilities, respond to cyberattacks, and recover effectively, leveraging both companies' strengths in cybersecurity and networking. The initial phase will introduce new as-a-service capabilities, with plans for further co-development of innovative solutions. Leaders from both companies emphasized the urgent need for businesses to prioritize resilience in an increasingly complex security landscape shaped by technological advancements and geopolitical risks. This initiative is expected to enhance Verizon's competitive edge in cybersecurity offerings.

Verizon Business and Accenture's strategic partnership is designed to enhance cybersecurity solutions for businesses across various industries, addressing critical risks such as data breaches and phishing attacks.

The collaboration will leverage both companies' strengths in cybersecurity and networking, potentially leading to innovative and comprehensive service offerings for customers.

With a focus on emerging cybersecurity threats, the partnership aims to provide essential services like Identity and Access Management and Managed Extended Detection and Response, aligning with current market demands.

This initiative is expected to improve Verizon Business's competitive edge in the cybersecurity market, helping them better meet customer needs and adapt to evolving security landscapes.

The announcement indicates a growing need for enhanced cybersecurity services, which may suggest that Verizon's current offerings were insufficient to meet customer demands and emerging threats.

The partnership with Accenture highlights the increasing complexity and risks in cybersecurity, potentially signaling vulnerabilities in Verizon's existing security framework.

What is the focus of the Verizon and Accenture partnership?

The partnership focuses on enhancing cybersecurity solutions, specifically identity and access management, managed extended detection and response, and cyber risk services.

How will Verizon and Accenture help businesses with cybersecurity?

They will offer advanced services to identify vulnerabilities, detect threats, respond effectively, and recover from cyberattacks.

What types of threats do the new services address?

The services address various threats, including data breaches, phishing attacks, and social engineering.

What is Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR)?

MxDR provides unified security incident detection and automated response capabilities through a third-party security provider.

How can I learn more about the partnership?

Verizon Business and Accenture will help customers across all industries and businesses of all sizes become cyber resilient.





Verizon Business and Accenture will help customers across all industries and businesses of all sizes become cyber resilient.





New advanced services will help companies identify security vulnerabilities and detect, respond to and recover from cyberattacks and will be integrated with Verizon’s portfolio of network solutions.





New advanced services will help companies identify security vulnerabilities and detect, respond to and recover from cyberattacks and will be integrated with Verizon’s portfolio of network solutions.





The partnership will focus on the most pressing areas of risk: identity and access management (IAM), managed extended detection and response (MxDR) and cyber risk services.













NEW YORK, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To address the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, Verizon Business and Accenture today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and delivery of advanced cybersecurity solutions. The agreement aims to help businesses of all sizes mitigate a range of growing threats, from data breaches to phishing attacks to social engineering and beyond.





Combining both companies’ strengths in cybersecurity and networking, the partnership will begin by offering new as-a-service capabilities including Identity and Access Management (IAM)



, Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR)



, as well as cyber risk services. Following this initial phase, the partnership will concentrate on co-innovating new solutions.





“Cybersecurity is a top priority for businesses. With our decades of experience in this area, Verizon is committed to offering solutions that protect our customers and keep their data secure,” said Kyle Malady, CEO of Verizon Business. “We are seeing evolving demands from our customers and we are building out new cybersecurity capabilities. Partnering with Accenture will be key to scaling our capabilities and delivering new and innovative products to address our customers’ most pressing needs.”





"The security landscape is growing more complex, driven by emerging technologies, geopolitical uncertainty, global data and cyber security regulations, supply chain risks, and a cyber skills gap. Businesses must prioritize resilience to stay ahead of evolving threats," said Manish Sharma, CEO – Americas, Accenture. “Our solutions, coupled with Verizon’s core network services and deep security expertise will enable businesses to better protect their data and operations against cyber-attacks.”





“Verizon's targeted emphasis on security services offerings, combined with its collaboration with Accenture, enables both companies to effectively address the increasing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions” noted Craig Robinson, IDC Research Vice President, Security & Trust. “This initiative will improve Verizon Business's competitive edge and align its offerings with current market trends and customer needs”





Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024.





verizon.com





or find a retail location at





verizon.com/stores





Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 799,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships.





accenture.com





Identity and Access Management (IAM)





is a security and business discipline that includes multiple technologies and business processes to help the right people or machines to access the right assets at the right time for the right reasons, while keeping unauthorized access and fraud at bay.







Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR)





delivers unified security incident detection and automated response capabilities for security infrastructure managed by a third-party security provider. MXDRs integrate threat intelligence and telemetry data (from multiple sources) with security analytics to provide contextualization and correlation of security alerts; they must also include native sensors.







Carlos Arcila









carlos.arcila@verizon.com









Alison Geib





Accenture





+1 703 947 4404









alison.geib@accenture.com







