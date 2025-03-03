News & Insights

Verizon Business, Accenture Enter Strategic Partnership - Quick Facts

March 03, 2025 — 02:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Verizon Business and Accenture (ACN) announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the development and delivery of advanced cybersecurity solutions. The partnership will begin by offering new as-a-service capabilities including Identity and Access Management, Managed Extended Detection and Response, as well as cyber risk services. Following the initial phase, the partnership will concentrate on co-innovating new solutions.

Manish Sharma, CEO Americas, Accenture, said: "Our solutions, coupled with Verizons core network services and deep security expertise will enable businesses to better protect their data and operations against cyber-attacks."

