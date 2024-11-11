Verizon awarded contract extension from U.S. DoD

Verizon (VZ) announced a 24-month task order extension for its Global Network Solutions, GNS, contract with the Department of Defense, DoD. With this extension, the total revenue for the GNS contract, originally awarded in 2016, will now amount to over $98 million. The purpose of the extension is to create a point-to-point connection within Southwest Asia that provides critical network communications capabilities for the U.S. government. The scope of work aligns with DoD CIO mandates for the elimination of time division multiplexing, TDM, an exercise Verizon is performing across multiple federal agencies.

