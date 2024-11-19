Verizon anounces Dejero as ‘Verizon Frontline Verified’ partner

Verizon (VZ) Frontline today announced Dejero as the latest partner to earn “Verizon Frontline Verified” status. Dejero manufactures GateWay network aggregation devices that deliver high-quality live video and real-time data over IP. Dejero joins Panorama Antennas in meeting the high standards required to become “Verizon Frontline Verified.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.