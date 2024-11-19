Verizon anounces Dejero as ‘Verizon Frontline Verified’ partner

Verizon (VZ) Frontline today announced Dejero as the latest partner to earn “Verizon Frontline Verified” status. Dejero manufactures GateWay network aggregation devices that deliver high-quality live video and real-time data over IP. Dejero joins Panorama Antennas in meeting the high standards required to become “Verizon Frontline Verified.”
