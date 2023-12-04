News & Insights

Verizon announces Netflix, Max streaming bundle for customers

December 04, 2023 — 08:10 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications VZ.N said on Monday it would offer streaming subscriptions to Netflix NFLX.O and Warner Bros Discovery-owned WBD.O Max platforms as a bundle to its customers.

Verizon "myPlan" subscribers can opt for the ad-supported plans for Netflix and Max for a combined $10 a month starting Thursday.

It is the latest bundle Verizon has added to its "myPlan" package, which allows users to subscribe to services such as Apple Music, Walmart+, Walt Disney's streaming services, among others, each for $10 a month.

Telecom providers are increasingly tying up with streaming platforms to make their plans more attractive for consumers, while streamers are looking at these partnerships as ways to attract viewers.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

