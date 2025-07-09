Verizon Announces Monthly Plans Galaxy Z Flip7 And Galaxy Z Fold7

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), Wednesday announced that Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7, will be soon available on Verizon Device Payment, starting at $30.55 and $55.55, respectively, a month for 36 months.

Additionally, Galaxy Watch8 Classic and Galaxy Watch8 will also be available, starting at $15.28 and $11.11, respectively, per month for 36 months.

Further, Verizon is offering a three-year price lock guarantee on all myPlan and myHome network plans for new and existing customers.

Currently, VZ is trading at $42.73, down 0.77 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

