Verizon, Amazon may invest over $4 bln in India's Vodafone Idea -report

Credit: REUTERS/RICK WILKING

BENGALURU, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O may invest more than $4 billion for a stake in beleaguered Indian telecom firm Vodafone Idea Ltd VODA.NS, India's Mint newspaper reported on Thursday, citing two unnamed people aware of the negotiations.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; +91 80 6182 2754; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

