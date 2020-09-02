Verizon, Amazon may invest over $4 bln in India's Vodafone Idea -report

BENGALURU, Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O may invest more than $4 billion for a stake in beleaguered Indian telecom firm Vodafone Idea Ltd VODA.NS, India's Mint newspaper reported on Thursday, citing two unnamed people aware of the negotiations.

