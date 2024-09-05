News & Insights

Verizon In Advanced Talks To Acquire Frontier Communications Parent : Report

September 05, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is in advanced talks to acquire Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR), according to a report by the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the negotiations.

An all-cash deal between the two companies could be announced this week, the report said.

While the report did not provide details about the deal's value, Frontier has a market value of $9.63 billion.

FYBR closed Wednesday's regular trading at $38.68 up $10.64 or 37.95%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $0.18 or 0.47%.

