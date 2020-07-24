Verizon adds more-than-expected monthly phone subscribers in second quarter

July 24 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc added more phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill than analysts expected, as demand for its services picked up during stay-at-home orders.

The company said on Friday it added 173,000 postpaid phone subscribers, above estimates of 61,200 for the second quarter, according to research firm FactSet.

Total operating revenue for the wireless carrier was $30.4 billion, down 5.1% from a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: VERIZON RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.