Verizon adds more-than-expected monthly phone subscribers

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N on Wednesday added more monthly bill-paying phone subscribers than expected as people bought new connections to power work-from-home set-ups.

The company said it added 283,000 postpaid phone subscribers, above the average estimate of 268,000 for the third quarter, according to research firm FactSet.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

