Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Achieves Milestone in Entertainment

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ joined forces with The Walt Disney Studios StudioLAB and ILMxLAB in order to explore how 5G can transform live entertainment experiences. The Walt Disney Studios is one of the four business segments of The Walt Disney Company DIS. ILMxLAB is Lucasfilm’s entertainment studio, leading an era of storytelling through virtual and mixed reality sensations.



In January 2019, Verizon announced collaboration with StudioLAB to help develop new business models and solutions to advance production and storytelling through 5G. In a concerted effort, the companies captured moments built on 5G for the broadcast production at the recently held world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.



Notably, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband was used in two occasions during the premiere. Disney Studios production cameras were linked to Inseego MiFi M1000 devices that connected to Verizon’s 5G network. Reportedly, the company’s 5G network is built to support transformative breakthroughs. Its relationship with Disney extends beyond 5G to offer customers the best streaming through Disney+.



On Dec 17, Verizon announced that its 5G Ultra Wideband network service has gone live in 19 U.S. cities, including Los Angeles. The company introduced the network in areas like Downtown, Chinatown, Del Rey and Venice in Los Angeles. The service boasts high throughput, low-latency and enhanced network coverage. The telecom and media behemoth planned to deploy services in more than 30 cities by the end of 2019.



The 5G Ultra Wideband network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These include massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy large number of small cells.



With Internet speed of up to 940 Mbps, Verizon 5G provides super-fast Wi-Fi with unprecedented bandwidth for seamless 4K video streaming, interactive gaming, real-time connectivity, flash loading and uninterrupted video chatting with reduced lag time.



A few days ago, Verizon said that it has collaborated with Amazon Web Services to deploy low latency applications in mobile devices using 5G and became the first telecom carrier in the world to offer such service. Per the deal, business enterprises will be able to download latency-sensitive data from the cloud at a much faster speed than a typical 4G network.



Verizon is looking forward to capitalize on the countless innovative technology solutions being developed in the IoT and telematics ecosystem across multiple industries. The company’s focus on online content delivery, mobile video and advertising is likely to drive growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 0.4% upward over the past 60 days. The company topped earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a beat of 2.2%, on average.



Verizon currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



