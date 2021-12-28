Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) insiders recover some losses but still US$14k away from matching original investment

Insiders who bought US$79k worth of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 18% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$14k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Veritone Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President & Director Ryan Steelberg for US$79k worth of shares, at about US$28.47 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$23.48 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Ryan Steelberg.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:VERI Insider Trading Volume December 28th 2021

Insider Ownership of Veritone

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Veritone insiders own about US$105m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Veritone Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Veritone. One for the watchlist, at least! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Veritone you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

