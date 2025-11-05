Veritone Gears Up to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Veritone VERI is set to report its third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 6, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VERI’s loss for the soon-to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 11 cents per share, indicating an increase of 42.1% year over year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $28.6 million, which indicates a rise of 30.1% year over year.

Expectations for VERI This Time Around

The top line in the to-be-reported quarter is projected to be bolstered by improvements in the Software Products and Services segment, driven by robust growth in public-sector and commercial software products and services.

Veritone expects the third quarter 2025 revenues to be in the range of $28-$30 million, with third-quarter 2025 net loss to fall in the band of $6-$6.5 million, as compared to non-GAAP net loss of $11.1 million for the third quarter of 2024.

The improvement in the net loss is expected to be driven by a controlled operating expense structure.

For the full year 2025, the company anticipates revenues to be in the range of $108-$115 million, compared with $92.6 million in the third quarter of 2024 actuals. The net losses are expected to improve and range between $30 million and $25 million, as compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $40.8 million at the end of 2024.

What Our Model Says About VERI

Our proven Zacks model does not predict an earnings beat for Veritone this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

VERI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

QXO Inc. QXO is set to report its third-quarter 2025 earnings on Nov. 6, 2025, after the bell.

The bottom-line estimate for the soon-to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 12 cents per share, indicating an increase of more than 100% year over year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.73 billion, which indicates a rise of more than 100% year over year.

QXO has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR is scheduled to declare third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 11.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is set at $161.1 million, indicating a more than 100% surge from the year-ago quarter’s actual. For loss, the consensus mark is pegged at 22 cents per share, narrower than the 35 cents loss reported in the year-ago quarter. BTDR surpassed the consensus estimate in one of the past four quarters and missed thrice, with an average negative surprise of 415.3%.

BTDR has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

