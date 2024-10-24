News & Insights

Veritone and Talent Tech Labs announce research on job advertising strategies

October 24, 2024 — 07:22 am EDT

Veritone (VERI) and Talent Tech Labs, a renowned talent technology research and advisory firm, have released new findings in a joint study titled, “Next Generation of Job Advertising: Strategies for Generating the Best Sourcing Results.” The research provides key insights into the evolving landscape of job advertising, focusing on how companies can optimize sourcing strategies to improve recruitment outcomes. In an era when effective recruitment is becoming more challenging, the study highlights the importance of balancing candidate quantity with quality and emphasizes the role of advanced technologies such as programmatic advertising and job distribution in achieving that equilibrium. This comprehensive study surveyed 82 companies across eight major markets, including the U.S., U.K., Europe, Australia and Canada

