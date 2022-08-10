Veritiv (VRTV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Hikes '22 View
Veritiv Corporation VRTV reported record earnings per share (EPS) of $6.12 in second-quarter 2022, surging 278% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.50. The upside was driven by double-digit organic sales growth and year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin improvements across each of its segments.
Veritiv’s total revenues increased 9.8% year over year to $1,821 million. Cost of sales was up 7% year on year to $1,411 million in the reported rose 21% year over year to $409.8 million. The gross margin was 22.5% in the second quarter compared with the prior-year period’s 20.4%.
Adjusted EBITDA was $136 million, rising 85% from the year-earlier quarter’s levels. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 7.5% from 4.4% in the prior-year quarter. With this, Veritiv delivered the 10th consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA on operational improvements.
Veritiv Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote
Financial Position
Veritiv had cash and cash equivalents of $32.1 million as of Jun 30, 2022, down from $49.3 million held on Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $398.3 million as of Jun 30, 2022, down from $499.7 million on Dec 31, 2021. The company ended the year with a net leverage ratio of 0.7.
Net cash generated from operating activities in the first half of 2022 was $62.3 million compared with the prior-year period’s $50.1 million. In the second quarter, the company repurchased around $94.4 million in shares under its share repurchase program of $200 million.
On May 2, 2022, Veritiv completed the Veritiv Canada, Inc. business sale to Imperial Dade. The company can now focus on its strategy to invest in high-growth, higher-margin businesses as well as geographies and capitalize on its industry-leading Packaging and Facility Solutions capabilities.
2022 Guidance Raised
Veritiv raised its net income guidance for 2022 to the range of $285-$315 million from the previous band of $270-$305 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between $19.50 and $21.50 compared with the previous expectation of $18.00-$21.00 for the year. Veritiv anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the range of $475-$505 million, up from the previous guidance of $445-$485 million.
Free cash flow for 2022 is expected to be $250 million, with a capital expenditure of around $30 million. Net cash provided by operating activities is projected to be $280 million.
Price Performance
Shares of Veritiv have skyrocketed 52% in a year against the industry’s 21.4% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Veritiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the basic materials space include Cabot Corporation CBT, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH and Albemarle Corporation ALB.
Cabot, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has an expected earnings growth rate of 22.5% for the current fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBT's earnings for the current fiscal has been revised 0.8% upward in the past 60 days. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Cabot’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 16.2%. CBT has gained around 32% over a year.
Ashland, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has a projected earnings growth rate of 50.9% for fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASH’s fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised 10.5% upward in the past 60 days.
ASH’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 1.82%, on average. ASH shares are up around 20.9% in a year.
Albemarle has a projected earnings growth rate of 247% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current-year earnings has been revised 7.8% upward in the past 60 days.
Albemarle’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 20%. ALB has gained roughly 18% in a year. The company has a Zacks Rank #2.
Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):
Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>
Click to get this free report
Ashland Inc. (ASH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- 3 Fintech Stocks To Watch In August 2022
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebound Following Back To Back Losing Days
- Senate passes historic climate bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Drop Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Novavax Stock Falls After Cutting Revenue Guidance