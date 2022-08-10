Veritiv (VRTV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Hikes '22 View

Veritiv Corporation VRTV reported record earnings per share (EPS) of $6.12 in second-quarter 2022, surging 278% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.50. The upside was driven by double-digit organic sales growth and year-over-year adjusted EBITDA margin improvements across each of its segments.



Veritiv’s total revenues increased 9.8% year over year to $1,821 million. Cost of sales was up 7% year on year to $1,411 million in the reported rose 21% year over year to $409.8 million. The gross margin was 22.5% in the second quarter compared with the prior-year period’s 20.4%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $136 million, rising 85% from the year-earlier quarter’s levels. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 7.5% from 4.4% in the prior-year quarter. With this, Veritiv delivered the 10th consecutive quarter of year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA on operational improvements.

Financial Position

Veritiv had cash and cash equivalents of $32.1 million as of Jun 30, 2022, down from $49.3 million held on Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $398.3 million as of Jun 30, 2022, down from $499.7 million on Dec 31, 2021. The company ended the year with a net leverage ratio of 0.7.



Net cash generated from operating activities in the first half of 2022 was $62.3 million compared with the prior-year period’s $50.1 million. In the second quarter, the company repurchased around $94.4 million in shares under its share repurchase program of $200 million.



On May 2, 2022, Veritiv completed the Veritiv Canada, Inc. business sale to Imperial Dade. The company can now focus on its strategy to invest in high-growth, higher-margin businesses as well as geographies and capitalize on its industry-leading Packaging and Facility Solutions capabilities.

2022 Guidance Raised

Veritiv raised its net income guidance for 2022 to the range of $285-$315 million from the previous band of $270-$305 million. Earnings per share are expected to be between $19.50 and $21.50 compared with the previous expectation of $18.00-$21.00 for the year. Veritiv anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the range of $475-$505 million, up from the previous guidance of $445-$485 million.



Free cash flow for 2022 is expected to be $250 million, with a capital expenditure of around $30 million. Net cash provided by operating activities is projected to be $280 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Veritiv have skyrocketed 52% in a year against the industry’s 21.4% decline.



Veritiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



