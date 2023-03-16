Veritiv (VRTV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veritiv (VRTV) closed at $120.64, marking a -0.37% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of packaging and printing supplies had lost 11.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 7.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Veritiv as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of $4.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.3%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Veritiv. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.18% higher. Veritiv is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Veritiv is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.37.

It is also worth noting that VRTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. VRTV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV)

