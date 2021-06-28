Veritiv (VRTV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veritiv (VRTV) closed the most recent trading day at $59.34, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of packaging and printing supplies had lost 2.02% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.56% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VRTV as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VRTV to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 80%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VRTV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VRTV currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note VRTV's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.55, so we one might conclude that VRTV is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

