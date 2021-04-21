Veritiv (VRTV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veritiv (VRTV) closed the most recent trading day at $41.76, moving -1.79% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of packaging and printing supplies had gained 16.02% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 6.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VRTV as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, VRTV is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VRTV. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. VRTV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, VRTV currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.81, which means VRTV is trading at a premium to the group.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

