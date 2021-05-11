Veritiv (VRTV) Shares Gain on Q1 Earnings Beat, Upbeat View

Shares of Veritiv Corporation VRTV have gained 5% since the company reported impressive first-quarter 2021 results on May 5. A raised 2021 guidance for 2021 and a record low leverage ratio have contributed to the upbeat sentiment. The company delivered earnings per share of $1.28 per share in the quarter, marking a turnaround from a loss per share of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter. The upside was driven by continued Packaging sales growth and operational efficiencies implemented across the company. Also, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents by a wide margin.



Veritiv’s total revenues declined 8.7% year over year to $1,559 million.



Cost of sales was down 8.9% year on year to $1,238 million during the reported quarter. Gross profit slid 8% year over year to $321.2 million. Gross margin was 20.6% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with 20.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Veritiv Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

Adjusted EBITDA was a record $59.5 million, reflecting a 64% improvement from $36.2 million reported in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 170 basis points year over year to 3.8%.

Financial Position

Veritiv had cash and cash equivalents of $109 million as of Mar 31, 2021, down from $121 million held as on Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt was at $600.7 million as of Mar 31, 2021, up from $589.1 million as of Dec 31, 2020. The company ended the quarter with record low net leverage ratio of 2.0x.



Net cash provided by operating activities for the first quarter of 2021 was $13.2 million compared with $84.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Veritiv repurchased approximately $25 million of its shares in the first quarter as part of its previously authorized share repurchase program.

Guidance for 2021

Backed by the strong first-quarter performance, Veritiv raised its guidance for 2021. The company expects income before taxes for 2021 in the range of $95 million to $115 million. It had reported income before taxes of $43 million in 2020. Veritiv expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $220 million to $240 million this year. The mid-point of the EBITDA guidance indicates growth of 23% from $187.6 million in 2020.



Free cash flow for 2021 is expected to be at least $75 million with capital expenditures at around $35 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Veritiv have soared 380.3% over the past year, compared with the industry’s rally of 90.1%.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Veritiv currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Celanese Corp. CE, Dow Inc. DOW and Southern Copper Corporation SCCO. All of these stocks flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 currently.



Celanese has an expected earnings growth rate of 68.3% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have rallied around 109% over the past year.



Dow has a projected earnings growth rate of 261.6% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have gained roughly 103% in a year’s time.



Southern Copper has a projected earnings growth rate of 96.7% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have soared nearly 137% in the past year.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dow Inc. (DOW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Celanese Corporation (CE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.