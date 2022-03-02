Veritiv (VRTV) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y

Veritiv Corporation VRTV reported earnings per share of a record $3.67 in fourth-quarter 2021, reflecting a 93% improvement from the year-ago quarter. This upside was driven by continued Packaging sales growth and operational efficiencies. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.66 by a margin of 38%.



Veritiv’s total revenues increased 13.5% year over year to $1,865 million.



Cost of sales was up 11.2% year on year to $1,459 million during the reported quarter. Gross profit improved 23% year over year to $406 million. Gross margin was 21.8% in the fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 20.1%.



Adjusted EBITDA was $116 million, reflecting an 87.8% surge from the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to a record 6.2% from 3.8% in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

Veritiv had cash and cash equivalents of $49.3 million as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $121 million held as of Dec 31, 2020. Long-term debt was $499.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $589.1 million as of Dec 31, 2020. The company ended the year with a record-low net leverage ratio of 1.1x.



Net cash provided by operating activities in 2021 was $155 million compared with the prior year’s $289 million. Veritiv announced that its board of directors has approved a $200 million share repurchase program.

2022 Guidance

Veritiv expects net income in the range of $210 million to $250 million in 2022. Earnings per share are expected in the band of $13.50-$16.25 for the year. Veritiv anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the range of $395 million to $435 million.



The company expects supplier-driven price increases to continue during the first half of the year. It predicts adjusted EBITDA margins for the segments to be at par with prior-year levels or to deliver a slight year-over-year improvement aided by continued cost and price discipline and ongoing initiatives to mitigate the impacts of inflation.



Free cash flow for 2022 is expected to be at around $200 million, with capital expenditures at around $35 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Veritiv have skyrocketed 391.7% in a year’s time, against the industry’s decline of 8.8%.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Veritiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



