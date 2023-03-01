Veritiv (VRTV) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Veritiv Corporation VRTV reported earnings per share of $5.20 in fourth-quarter 2022, reflecting a 42% improvement from the year-ago quarter. However, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.44 per share.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of $5.31 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $3.90.

Veritiv’s total revenues decreased 10.8% year over year to $1,663 million.



Cost of sales was down 12.8% year over year to $1,271 million in the reported quarter. The gross profit fell 3.5% year over year to $392 million. The gross margin was 23.6% in the fourth quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 21.8%.

The adjusted EBITDA was $121 million, up 4.2% from the year-earlier quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 7.3% from 6.2% in the prior-year quarter.

Financial Position

Veritiv had cash and cash equivalents of $40.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022, down from $49.3 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $264.8 million as of Dec 31, 2022, down from $499.7 million as of Dec 31, 2021. The company ended the year with a record-low net leverage ratio of 0.4X.



Net cash provided by operating activities in 2022 was $252 million compared with the prior year’s $155 million. The company returned $200 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and $8.5 million in the form of a quarterly dividend.

2022 Performance

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of $23.29 in 2022 compared with $9.01 reported in 2021. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $23.50 per share.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of $23.85 compared with the prior-year quarter’s $9.50.

Veritiv’s total revenues increased 4.3% year over year to $7,146 million in 2022.

2023 Guidance

Veritiv expects a net income of $265-$305 million in 2023. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be $19.00-$22.00 for the year. Veritiv anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $430-$490 million.



Free cash flow for 2023 is expected to be at $275 million, with capital expenditure at $30 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Veritiv have gained 22.2% in a year against the industry’s fall of 15.5%.



