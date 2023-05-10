Veritiv (VRTV) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Veritiv Corporation VRTV reported earnings per share of $5.00 in first-quarter 2023, reflecting a 2% decline from the year-ago quarter. However, the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $4.47 per share.

Veritiv’s total revenues decreased 19% year over year to $1,510 million.

Cost of sales was down 21% year over year to $1,144 million in the reported quarter. The gross profit fell 9% year over year to $366 million. The gross margin was 24.2% in the quarter under review, compared with the prior-year quarter’s 21.7%.

The adjusted EBITDA was $103.8 million, down 13% from the year-earlier quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the first quarter was 6.9%. The company had reported an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Veritiv Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

Financial Position

Veritiv had cash and cash equivalents of $33 million as of Mar 31, 2023, down from $40.6 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Long-term debt was $232 million as of Mar 31, 2023, down from $265 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The company ended the year with a record-low net leverage ratio of 0.3X.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 was $71 million, compared with the prior year’s outflow of $5.9 million. The company returned $8.5 million to shareholders as dividends.

2023 Guidance

Veritiv expects net income to be in the range of $265 million to $305 million in 2023. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $19.00-$22.00 for the year. Veritiv anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $430-$490 million. Free cash flow for 2023 is expected to be at $275 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Veritiv have fallen 19.4% in a year compared with the industry’s 31.4% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Veritiv currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD, PPG Industries, Inc. PPG and Linde plc LIN. All these stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STLD's current-year earnings has been revised 24% upward in the past 60 days. Steel Dynamics’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 10.7%, on average. STLD has gained around 26% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG's current-year earnings has been revised 11.7% upward in the past 60 days.



PPG Industries’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing in one quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.8%, on average. PPG has gained around 8% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIN’s current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days.



Linde beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.9%, on average. LIN’s shares have gained roughly 21% in the past year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.