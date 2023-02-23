Veritiv (VRTV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Veritiv (VRTV) closed the most recent trading day at $137.56, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the distributor of packaging and printing supplies had gained 16.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 3.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Veritiv as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.44, up 48.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Veritiv. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Veritiv is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Veritiv currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.07, so we one might conclude that Veritiv is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Investors should also note that VRTV has a PEG ratio of 0.52 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Paper and Related Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

