Veritiv (VRTV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veritiv (VRTV) closed at $60.37, marking a +0.53% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the distributor of packaging and printing supplies had lost 0.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.75%.

VRTV will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect VRTV to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 80%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VRTV. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. VRTV is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note VRTV's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.69.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

