Veritiv (VRTV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Veritiv (VRTV) closed at $44.79 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VRTV as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 5, 2021. On that day, VRTV is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VRTV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VRTV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note VRTV's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.83, so we one might conclude that VRTV is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

