Veritiv (VRTV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Veritiv (VRTV) closed at $43.37, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the distributor of packaging and printing supplies had gained 8.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 10.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.48%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from VRTV as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. On that day, VRTV is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VRTV. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VRTV is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, VRTV is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.37.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.