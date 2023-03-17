Veritiv (VRTV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Veritiv (VRTV) closed the most recent trading day at $118.78, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the distributor of packaging and printing supplies had lost 12.63% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Veritiv will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of $4.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.3%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Veritiv. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.18% higher. Veritiv is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Veritiv currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.23. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.35, so we one might conclude that Veritiv is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that VRTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Paper and Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.9 at yesterday's closing price.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

