Veritiv (VRTV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Veritiv (VRTV) closed at $116.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the distributor of packaging and printing supplies had lost 8.71% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Veritiv as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of $5.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.23%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Veritiv. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Veritiv is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Veritiv's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.96.

It is also worth noting that VRTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Paper and Related Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.76 at yesterday's closing price.

The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

