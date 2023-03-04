Veritiv (VRTV) Declares $0.63 Dividend

Veritiv said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.63 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $141.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.79%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.07%, the lowest has been 1.62%, and the highest has been 43.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.51% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Veritiv is $153.00. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.51% from its latest reported closing price of $141.00.

The projected annual revenue for Veritiv is $6,731MM, a decrease of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veritiv. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 4.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTV is 0.15%, an increase of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 14,635K shares. The put/call ratio of VRTV is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baupost Group holds 3,324K shares representing 24.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,437K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTV by 13.78% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 999K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTV by 10.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 387K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTV by 14.33% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 300K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTV by 14.07% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 291K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Veritiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Veritiv Corporation, headquartered in Atlanta and a Fortune 500® company, is a full-service provider of packaging, JanSan and hygiene products, services and solutions. Additionally, Veritiv provides print and publishing products, and logistics and supply chain management solutions. Serving customers in a wide range of industries both in North America and globally, Veritiv has distribution centers throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and team members around the world helping shape the success of its customers.

