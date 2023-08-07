Veritiv Surges On Agreeing To Be Acquired By CD&R

(RTTNews) - Shares of packaging firm Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) are rising more than 19% Monday morning after the company announced its decision to be acquired by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R) for $170 per share.

This is about 31% premium over Veritiv's 30-day volume-weighted average price of $129.89.

The transaction, which makes the company private, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

VRTV is at $168.60 currently. It has traded in the range of $94.50 - $168.90 in the last 1 year.

