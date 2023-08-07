News & Insights

Markets
VRTV

Veritiv Surges On Agreeing To Be Acquired By CD&R

August 07, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of packaging firm Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) are rising more than 19% Monday morning after the company announced its decision to be acquired by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R) for $170 per share.

This is about 31% premium over Veritiv's 30-day volume-weighted average price of $129.89.

The transaction, which makes the company private, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

VRTV is at $168.60 currently. It has traded in the range of $94.50 - $168.90 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRTV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.