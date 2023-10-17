Veritiv Stockholders Vote In Favor Of Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Veritiv Corporation (VRTV), Tuesday said that its stockholders voted in favor of the company's pending acquisition by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, (CD&R).

"We are pleased with the results of the special meeting, and we thank our stockholders for their strong support for this transaction," said Sal Abbate, Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "We look forward to closing the transaction later in the fourth quarter."

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including the receipt of required regulatory approval.

In August, Veritiv agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC, for $170 per share in cash.

Upon the completion, Veritiv will become a privately held company and shares of Veritiv common stock will no longer be listed on any public markets.

