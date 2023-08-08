Veritiv Corp. Announces Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Veritiv Corp. (VRTV) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $70.7 million, or $5.15 per share. This compares with $91.1 million, or $6.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.0% to $1.457 billion from $1.821 billion last year.

Veritiv Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $70.7 Mln. vs. $91.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.15 vs. $6.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.02 -Revenue (Q2): $1.457 Bln vs. $1.821 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.