Veritiv Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VRTV

In trading on Thursday, shares of Veritiv Corp (Symbol: VRTV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.84, changing hands as low as $116.82 per share. Veritiv Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTV's low point in its 52 week range is $55.11 per share, with $161.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $117.95.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.