Veriti Rebrands as First Trust Direct Indexing L.P

Veriti Management LLC recently announced it is rebranding as First Trust Direct Indexing. The provider of tax-advantaged, direct indexing solutions also announced the appointment of Robert Hughes as Chief Executive Officer, taking the reins from Veriti Co-Founder and Managing Partner James Dilworth. Hughes will focus on integrating Veriti’s direct indexing capabilities and technology with the extensive resources and distribution network provided by its new affiliate, First Trust Portfolios L.P. Veriti was acquired by First Trust Portfolios last July. The deal lets First Trust bring direct indexing to its advisor clients, while potentially exposing Veriti to a larger market. The affiliation between the two companies comes at a time when there is strong demand for more tax-efficient, personalized investment solutions. First Trust Direct Indexing seeks to turn volatility into an asset through tax loss harvesting strategies, which have the potential to increase an investor’s after-tax returns. Hughes had this to say about the rebranding and his appointment, “First Trust Direct Indexing is well positioned to help advisors solve the dual demands of individualized account customization and a smart approach to seeking tax alpha that can tilt client portfolios to their satisfaction. I’m excited to be joining at a pivotal time for our business and the industry.”

Finsum:Following the acquisition of Veriti by First Trust Portfolios last July, the firm is rebranding as First Trust Direct Indexing and appointing Robert Hughes as CEO.

